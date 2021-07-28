Las Vegas swimmer wins silver in first-ever women’s 1,500 freestyle

Erica Sullivan of the United States raises her hands on the podium after receiving her silver medal for the women’s 1500-meters freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Silver State got a silver medal with another Las Vegas swimmer making waves in Tokyo!

Erica Sullivan finished second in the first-ever women’s 1,500-meter freestyle swim on Wednesday with a time of 15 minutes and 41.41 seconds.

The former Faith Lutheran Middle School student and Palo Verde High School grad was a leader for the Sandpipers of Nevada Swim Club.

In 2016, Sullivan fell short of a spot in the Olympics and on the national team, but five years later, she swam her way to sweet redemption and a personal best time at the 2021 trials.

Katie Ledecky, right, of the United States, celebrates after winning the women’s 1500-meters freestyle final with Erica Sullivan, of the United States, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Another U.S. great, Katie Ledesky, won her first gold of the games in the same event as Sullivan.

Halfway through the nine-day competition, the American women have claimed two golds among 11 total swimming medals. Their male counterparts have won two golds and five medals overall.

So far, the U.S. women have been shut out of medals in just two events: the 100 butterfly and 200 free.