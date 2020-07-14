Las Vegas suspect in Illinois child death sentenced to 28 years

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas man accused of sexual abuse and killing his 6-year-old daughter was sentenced to 28 years to life in a Nevada prison after pleading guilty to felony sex charges.

The child murder case made headlines in Las Vegas after the girl’s body was discovered hidden in a garage at a vacant home in Illinois.

The girl’s death was discovered after his wife showed up at a Las Vegas shelter in June because the parents had moved here with their two other children.

Jason Quate was arrested in June 2017, after his wife told Las Vegas police he killed their youngest daughter in Bellville, Illinois, while forcing his wife into prostitution in Nevada and sexually abusing their other girls who were 12 and 13 at the time.

Quate still faces murder and concealing a homicidal death charges in St. Clair County, Illinois.