Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Las Vegas event supports those affected by disease

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegans came together in support of breast cancer survivors and others grappling with the devastating effects of the disease during the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event on Sunday.

Attendees and others who gathered at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa raised a total of $568,349, money that will go toward breast cancer research, support services and more.

The American Cancer Society created Making Strides with a mission to bring communities across the nation together in the fight against the disease. The walks raise awareness about several aspects of the disease, from research to the journey of survivors, patients and caregivers.

According to the society, approximately 271,270 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed, 268,600 of which will be in women and 2,670 in men.