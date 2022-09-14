LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas charity is offering up to $30,000 in scholarship money for high school cancer survivors.

Critical Care Comics, which makes superhero hospital visits to kids, is offering its first annual Survivor Scholarship, which is open to high school seniors who have battled or are currently battling cancer.

Three applicants will be awarded $30,000, $15,000, or $5,000 based on their essays, and the scholarship amounts will go toward undergraduate tuition and fees.

Las Vegas charity Critical Care Comics is offering its first Survivor Scholarship, which is open to high school seniors who have battled or are currently battling cancer. (CCC)

Applicant requirements include:

Must be a high school senior with at least a 3.0 GPA

Must live in the U.S.

Must have survived cancer at some point in your childhood or are currently battling cancer

Must complete an essay of no less than 750 words based on the application prompt

Application submissions will open on Sept. 30 and close on April 1 next year. Winners will be announced by May 2023.

“As an educator, I’ve seen my students struggle with wanting to go to college, but not being able to pay for it,” said Director of Scholarships Jaycie Weeks. “I’ve also had students that have battled cancer and both they and their families would confide in me about how hard it was for their family to make ends meet. I don’t believe any student should have to struggle to pay for higher education, but especially when those students are already battling cancer.”

For more information on how to apply, visit this link. Additional questions can be directed to jaycie@criticalcarecomics.org.