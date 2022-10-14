LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee hosted a news conference Friday morning to introduce members and give information on partnerships and program opportunities.
Members of the committee answered questions and updated community engagement opportunities at the conference at Allegiant Stadium.
The following members were present:
- Maury Gallagher, Chair of the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Executive Committee and Chairman of Allegiant Airlines
- Sandra Douglass Morgan, Co-Chair of the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Executive Committee and President of the Las Vegas Raiders
- Jeremy Aguero, of the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Executive Committee and Principal Analyst at Applied Analysis
- Sam Joffray, President and CEO of the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee