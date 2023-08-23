LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With a little over 170 days until Super Bowl LVIII, the NFL and the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee have announced several events to be held throughout the city during the week of the big game.

The schedule of events will show off spaces across the Las Vegas Strip, leading up to the big game, to be held at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee Meeting. (KLAS)

“We are thrilled to bring Super Bowl LVIII to Las Vegas,” NFL Executive Vice President of club business, major events, and international Peter O’Reilly said. “This city is a capital of sports and entertainment, always providing an incredible high-energy atmosphere for our events. We look forward to continuing the work with our local partners to provide an extraordinary experience for the Las Vegas community and show fans around the world what this city has to offer.”

Caesars Palace will serve as the NFL Headquarter Hotel, the NFL’s homebase while on-site in Las Vegas.

Super Bowl week will kick off on Monday, Feb. 4, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium with Super Bowl Opening Night fueled by Gatorade. Fans are invited to get a preview of Super Bowl LVIII as Super Bowl players and coaches speak to media during their only public appearance in Las Vegas before the game.

Fans will be able to take part in family-friendly activities, including photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise by NFL Shop presented by Visa and autographs from NFL players. Tickets for Super Bowl Opening Night are $30 and will be available in December.

Super Bowl LVIII Super Ball on display at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2023. (KLAS)

Super Bowl Experience, the NFL’s interactive football theme park, is a family-friendly event that takes place each year during Super Bowl Week. it will be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center from Wednesday, Feb. 7 through Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.

Super Bowl Experience will offer fans the opportunity to get autographs, shop for merchandise, and participate in interactive games. Super Bowl Experience will also feature photo ops with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and a display case showing off all 57 Super Bowl rings.

The hours of operation and ticket information are as follows:

Tickets for Super Bowl Experience will be on sale in December.

The Super Bowl Media Center, open only to credentialed media from Sunday, Feb. 4 through Sunday, Feb. 11, will be the hub of media activity during Super Bowl week. It will be located at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

NFL Green is teaming up with the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee, the Las Vegas Raiders, Clark County Parks, Verizon, and others for a sports equipment, book, and school supply donation project called Super Kids-Super Sharing. The event will take place at the Pearson Community Center and marks the 25th anniversary of the initiative.

The 25th Annual Super Bowl Soulful Celebration will be held at The Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration is an “unforgettable” evening that blends two cherished American passions: football and music. Tickets for the event will go on sale on Dec. 1. For more information, visit this link.

Taste of the NFL is the Super Bowl’s largest culinary experience and is a hot ticket for foodies and football fans. Guests will enjoy a tasting menu curated by the country’s best chefs. Hosted by culinary superstars Andrew Zimmern, Carla Hall, Tim Love, Lasheeda Perry, and Mark Bucher, along with appearances by 30+ NFL greats, Taste of the NFL will offer guests a bite of the best of Super Bowl LVIII.

All proceeds for the Taste of the NFL even will support GENYOUth. The event welcomes guests ages 21 and older. It will be held at the Keep Memory Alive Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Tickets are available on the Taste of the NFL website.

Super Bowl Breakfast is a private event that has taken place in the Super Bowl host city every year since 1988. It will be held at the Caesars Palace on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. To learn more, purchase tickets, or register as a sponsor, visit the Super Bowl Breakfast website.