LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee announced the launch of its volunteer program, Team Las Vegas, on Friday, May 19, according to a press release.

Between now and Aug. 23, the Host Committee will be recruiting more than 7,000 individuals to serve as ambassadors for Las Vegas leading up to Super Bowl LVIII. This includes welcoming visitors, directing fans, supplying event information, and more.

“Becoming a volunteer and member of Team LV provides Southern Nevada residents the opportunity to be part of something historic, playing a significant role in the success of Las Vegas’ inaugural Super Bowl,” said Trevor Bobb, Senior Vice President of Volunteer Operations at the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee.

Volunteers will “play an integral role in shaping and amplifying the Super Bowl experience for countless individuals from across the globe,” according to the press release.

“There is no other city as well-equipped to host and create welcoming, memorable experiences than Las Vegas,” Bobb said.

Applications to join Team Las Vegas will be accepted through Aug. 2023. Those wishing to volunteer can register online.

Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older and complete a formal application process, including a background check.

Volunteers will not receive tickets to Super Bowl LVIII.