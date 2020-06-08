City of Las Vegas summer camps will incorporate more academics

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some summer camps in the Valley plan to incorporate more education-focused programming. Because of school closures and distance learning, these camps want to make sure kids don’t fall behind.

8 News Now took a look at a new type of summer camp happening in the City of Las Vegas.

“We saw we could fill a need, and we wanted to jump in there,” said Joyce Barrow, recreational supervisor for Las Vegas.

Organizers are merging fun activities with academics, replacing a traditional program to meet a need in the community.

“Make sure that we’re doing our part in our kids’ growth and development,” said Barrow. “Get them out and give them a sense of normalcy, as well.”

The City opened Vegas Strong Summer Academy on Monday at five community centers. The curriculum includes various science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, lessons.

“They’re doing coding and working with robots and those things,” Barrow explained, “they don’t even realize they’re learning.”

This helps address the projected achievement gap due to COVID closures and the “Summer Slide.” The slide occurs when students forget what’s already been taught.

Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara recently address the concern, saying, “We are continued and committed to meet the challenges … The data that’s projected that our children on average are going to lose in reading about 70% and potentially in mathematics up to a year.”

Along with academics, the City of Las Vegas wants to help children grow emotionally, as well as socially, through various activities.

“Bring them back to a place that’s really familiar and to be able to engage them in things that are familiar and things that are new,” said Barrow.

It’s a way to make learning fun while closing the gap.

CCSD also offers summer learning opportunities online.

For a full list of camps opening around the Valley, click here.