LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As students and families soak up the last few days of summer break, some tutors say that many students actually used the time to catch up on skills.

Entering a new grade can come with a mix of emotions, new classmates, new teachers, and new topics to learn. But for some students, perfecting skills from the previous school year was a priority before tackling something new.

“I felt with the added little tutoring all of a sudden they are gaining that confidence, said Gabriella Quarantello, a Las Vegas-based tutor. “Our biggest reasoning for summer tutoring is it bridges the gap so it helps fill in the gaps of knowledge from the previous year.”

Quarantello is an elementary school teacher, but also tutored students throughout the summer, which kept her very busy. The 2021-2022 school year was the first full year students were back in classrooms for in-person learning since the pandemic. And she said for some students, fundamental skills were compromised during virtual learning. “They got so used to the computer it would automatically capitalize ‘i’ and I would say you need to know how to write a capital I, and for me, that was a shocker.”

She said although most schools offer after-school tutoring. Parents can also play a big part at home. She suggests making learning assignments fun, for example, when it comes to reading, figure out where your child’s favorite spot is to read a book instead of giving them a location.