LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The UNLV student body and community are coming together amid tragedy. 8 News Now has been sharing stories of countless students and staff who waited in the dark, with limited information while a gunman opened fire on campus.

Hannah Werner, a junior, recounts being in a film class inside Flora Dungan Humanities building (FDH) when her roommate called her with the news. Then, the official message from the university alert system around 11:51 a.m.

“It said ‘University police responding to shots fired in BEH, evacuate to a safe area. Run-hide-fight,'” Werner read the text aloud.

As of Thursday morning, police tape blocked access to UNLV’s Beam Hall and Student Union where Wednesday’s shooting occurred. (KLAS/Lauren Negrete)

“We heard gunshots, and we got the message that the shooter was in the student union,” it hit her how close the shooter was to their classroom. “At that time, I thought ‘Oh my building is next.'”

She and her classmates were in lockdown for three hours. They barricaded themselves within, and stacked desks behind the door.

“The desks didn’t cover it, but it was enough that they wouldn’t be able to walk right in and we sat far from the door and turned off the lights.” SWAT and Las Vegas Metro police officers escorted them outside when the coast was clear.

Werner told 8 News Now that she returned to her dorm on Thursday morning.

Freshman Chase Giandinoto was walking to English class when he heard four gunshots, silence, and then four more.

He was running late to class at the time and said if he’d been on time maybe he would have avoided hearing as much as he did.

Giandinoto rushed to class where he and other students remained on lockdown for an hour and a half before officers came.

He, and others, returned Thursday to a ghost town of a campus.

“There’s no talking, or laughter how you normally hear on a college campus,” he remarked.

Chris Solomon with Rise Nevada gave a lecture to about 70 students on organizing events for social and political justice campaigns in the Student Union on Wednesday. He never would have guessed their discussion would become a reality.

“We started shutting lights off and telling people to keep it down,” Solomon said.

It was a long wait in which they heard thumps and yelling in the hallway and didn’t know whether to assume the noises were friendly or not. Finally, confirmation that SWAT was on its way. He sent a video to 8 News Now which showed the moment an officer opened the door and said, “You’re all safe now, guys.”