Las Vegas students collect change to raise thousands for Alzheimer’s

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas students are reminding us it takes an entire village to help families, while finding a cure for Alzheimer’s. There’s currently a fundraising competition between middle school students to raise thousands of dollars.

“A Penny for Your Thoughts” starts off as a small change fundraiser but can turn into some serious money. Last year, three middle schools raised more than $12,000 combined — all in loose change.

Their efforts are doubling this year with three more schools joining the competition.

November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. The debilitating disease is the 6th leading cause of death in the United States.

Donations raised support Keep Memory Alive and the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health which provide treatment, research, and free programs for caregivers.

For some of the students who are fundraising today, it’s a personal cause.

“My grandmother, who has memory loss, she’s been diagnosed for about six months and you know it gives me something to talk to with people and we talk about it,” said William Borello, student, Sig Rogich Middle School.

“Talking about these diseases, I have learned that I’m not alone. Towards the end of my grandpa’s life my grandma was his primary caregiver and learning that this is where that money goes, like the caregivers, and like talking with them, that was really personal for me,” said Ella Maurice, student, Sig Rogich Middle School.

Almost 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s and that number is expected to rise to nearly 14 million by 2050.

To date, the students have raised almost $100,000.