LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Las Vegas students were arrested after making “terroristic threats” toward a local high school, according to Clark Country School District Police.

According to CCSD Police Department Lieutenant Zink, two 15-year-old students were taken into custody on Friday, May 12.

The two students are accused of making “terroristic threats” toward Silverado High School.

Both teens were booked into the juvenile detention center.

No further information was immediately available.