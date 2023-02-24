LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The senior high school student who collapsed in a bathroom last month died from acute bacterial pneumonia with significant conditions due to asthma with mucus plugging, according to the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Jordan Brister, 18, who attended Amplus Academy, a public charter school, wasn’t discovered until around 25 minutes after he collapsed. Brister spent five days in the hospital before he was pronounced dead on Jan. 8, when his organs were donated.

According to the coroner, Brister’s pneumonia was caused by staphylococcus aureus bacteria and his manner of death was natural.

It was initially believed by the family and school officials that Brister suffered a cardiac event.

Brister’s family said he planned to join the military after graduation this year.