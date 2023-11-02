LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas student remains in critical condition after a fight involving 15 people near Rancho High School, according to police.

On Wednesday around 2 p.m., officers responded to a report of a fight between students in the 1900 block of Searles Avenue near 21st Street that left a student bleeding from the head, police said.

School personnel performed CPR on the student who appeared to be unconscious. The student was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The victim was allegedly involved in a fight with about 15 other people before officers arrived.

The student remains in critical condition, police said.

Police are actively working to identify the individuals involved in the fight. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide

Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain

anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.