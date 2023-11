LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas police are investigating a beating that left a student hospitalized with life-threatening injuries near Rancho High School.

On Wednesday around 2 p.m., Metro officers responded to a report of a student who was battered and bleeding from the head near Searles Avenue and 21st Street.

The student was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation, no other details have been released at this time.