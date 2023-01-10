Second student to die from cardiac event in one week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another Las Vegas student died last week after collapsing and being found unresponsive in a school bathroom last Tuesday.

The senior high school student, Jordan Brister, attended Amplus Academy, a public charter school. Amplus Academy posted information on Brister’s death on the school’s Facebook page on Sunday.

“The Amplus community sends our love and condolences to the Brister family as well as to all of Jordan’s family, friends and acquaintances.”

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family pay for the teen’s funeral. It reads, “Jordan Tyler Brister suddenly and unexpectedly suffered cardiac arrest while at school with no explanation as to why. Jordan was a senior in high school who planned to join the military after graduating.”

The goal was to raise $20,000, however, more than 500 donations exceeded the goal and raised $37,000.

“No amount of money can take away the hurt that this wonderful family is going through. But with all of your help, they can at least focus on what is important. Giving Jordan the resting place he deserves and each other. Thank you again from the bottom of our hearts. The Brister family feels your love,” stated a Tuesday post on the GoFundMe account.

Last Thursday, another Las Vegas valley student died after collapsing at a flag football game. The Clark County Coroner’s office said Desert Oasis High School student Ashari Hughes, 16, suffered a cardiac death due to a “rare congenital abnormality.”