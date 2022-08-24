LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Eldorado High School student accused of sexually assaulting and attempting to kill one of his teachers pleaded not guilty on all charges Wednesday morning.

Jonathan Martinez Garcia, who was 16, at the time of the alleged attack on April 7, 2022, appeared in Clark County District Court.

Garcia is facing numerous charges:

Kidnapping resulting in substantial bodily harm in the first degree

Battery by strangulation with intent to commit sexual assault (2 counts)

Battery with intent to commit sexual assault resulting in substantial bodily harm

Attempt murder with the use of a deadly weapon (2 counts)

Attempt murder

Sexual assault

Attempt sexual assault

Robbery

According to the arrest report, Martinez Garcia, an 11th grader, went to the teacher’s classroom to see what assignments he might be missing when the attack occurred.

The teacher “asked Jonathan repeatedly why he was ‘doing this’ to her,” police said. The student replied he really liked this specific teacher, he “didn’t like teachers” and was “getting revenge” police said.

Garcia is being processed as an adult due to the nature of the charges. He was found competent to stand trial following two mental evaluations.

Jonathan Martinez Garcia appears in Clark County District Court with his lawyer on Aug. 24, 2022. (KLAS)

It was revealed in court Martinez Garcia’s private attorney might also withdraw from the case due to his client’s financial situation. This would allow for the public defender’s office to appoint an attorney.

The judge said there will be a status check in two weeks regarding the attorney situation and in the next 60 days a trial date will be set.