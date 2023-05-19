LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is awarding a student $1.4 million in damages after she was sexually assaulted on school property.

In documents filed in Clark County District Court, staff at the Variety Junior-Senior High School are accused of being distracted while a student was attacked by another student inside a gym.

“In this situation, the incident was on videotape and there wasn’t a lot of dispute as to what happened,” her attorney Andre Lagomarsino said.

A still frame of the video shows five adults on their cell phones or talking to each other as the incident occurs.

“The video showed our client being attacked, being thrown down on the ground, and being attacked sexually,” Lagomarsino said.

The teen is being identified as Jane Doe in court documents to protect her identity.

According to records, Jane was sexually molested in March 2020 during PE class. She was only 13 years old at the time.

The documents, which were filed in civil court, go on to state that “as a result of the appalling sexual abuse and trauma, Jane Doe has suffered physical, emotional, and psychological injuries…due to the CCSD’s negligence.”

“Difficulty sleeping. Difficulty with intimacy. Difficulty trusting adults. Even giving her a hug sometimes, traumatizes her. She went through a period of years without even eating,” Lagomarsino said.

Variety is a school for emotionally and mentally challenged students.

Lagomarsino said the child who attacked his client was deemed as a known danger by staff and at all times needed to be supervised.

But the video shows that he didn’t have staff monitoring him back in March 2020.

Although his client wanted to take it to trial, Lagomarsino said the $1.4 million settlement was the best way for her to heal. He also hopes in the future, this will not happen again.

“The culture at the Clark County School District needs to change. It needs to be a culture where the student is placed in a safe space. And the primary objective is the student’s safety. Personal, mental, and physical,” Lagomarsino said.

The Clark County School District has not responded to 8 News Now’s request for comment. It’s unknown if the child at Variety was ever arrested or charged.

According to Lagomarsino, the victim of that assault is currently attending a private school that is helping her cope with her trauma.