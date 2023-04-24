LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A student from Centennial High School was arrested after an incident at the school involving fireworks Monday morning.

According to a message sent to Centennial High School parents on April 24 from Principle Keith Wipperman, there was a “disturbance in the cafeteria involving fireworks.”

There were no serious injuries reported, according to the message.

Later in the day, a second message was sent to parents with an update that a student had been arrested. The message adds that while CCSD cannot discuss individual student matters “appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.”

A full copy of the two messages sent to parents can be read below:

Original message

Parents/guardians,

This is Centennial High School Principal Keith Wipperman.

As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community. This morning, there was a disturbance in the cafeteria involving firecrackers. There were no serious injuries reported.

We are working to identify those responsible. As it has been communicated multiple times, the Clark County School District is actively pursuing any and all legal actions against students who violates the CCSD Student Code of Conduct.

Our priorities are to keep the children in a safe environment free from distractions.

Should you have any questions or concerns about your child, please feel free to call us at 702-799-3440.

Thank you.

Update

Centennial High School families,

I would like to provide an update regarding this morning’s incident in the cafeteria involving fireworks. Police have arrested a student in connection with the incident. We understand that the events of today may have affected your child and they may need someone to talk to. Please have them reach out to their counselor if they need assistance. Clark County School District has additional mental health services available should your child need them.

While we cannot discuss individual student matters, all CCSD policies and procedures are being followed, and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

As I mentioned in my previous communication, I am asking that parents and guardians talk to their student about the ramifications of breaking the Student Code of Conduct.

Should you have any questions about your child, please feel free to call us at 702-799-3440.

Thank you.