Las Vegas student achieves perfect scores on SAT and ACT

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The SAT exam has been around for over 90 years. This exam was an assessment designed to evaluate students’ “college-specific” skills.

While it is very rare to get a perfect score, 8 News Now found a CCSD student who was able to accomplish that for both the SAT and ACT.

“I’m ambitious but also friendly,” said Jang Choe, Clark High School junior. “I also like to have goals and I like to set up things that advance help achieve those goals.”

That work ethic helped Choe get a perfect score for both the SAT and ACT.

“For the SAT it was a 1600 and for the act it was a 36,” Choe said. “Before I went into high school, I made a little plan of what I wanted to do every year of high school.”

While he says distance learning was tough, especially with the lack of social interaction, he focused on keeping busy.

“In some aspects, online school allowed me to spend more time in things I’m passionate about, but also, I challenged myself in new endeavors as well,” Choe said.

He does have advice for other teens taking the tests.

“Rather than necessarily spending all of your time trying to read books, it’s more about learning how to take the test,” Choe said.

Choe and his friends used free resources — YouTube videos and practice tests found on Reddit.

“Me and some of my friends started this organization called the Las Vegas Student Information Hub,” Choe said. “We actually set up on this mission to post SAT or ACT AP articles how we studied for them and how we were able to find success.”

Their goal — to help bridge the gap.

But Choe reminds other students:

“Test scores aren’t always everything. There’s so much more to a person than just numbers.”

Once Choe graduates, he hopes to attend Harvard and become a dermatologist, as one of his relatives passed away due to skin cancer.

For more information on the Las Vegas Student Information Hub, CLICK HERE.