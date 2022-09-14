LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A student at Quest Preparatory Academy said a classmate pointed a gun at him while he was on campus on Monday.

Christian Enciso, 13, an eighth grader at the school told 8 News Now a fellow male classmate pulled a gun from his waistband due to an incident over a stuffed animal.

“We were just playing around and then he comes to me, he’s talking to me and he wanted something that I had, it was like this little plushy thing that I had,” said Enciso outside his home Wednesday morning.

“He pointed it at me through his shirt and aimed at my stomach,” he told 8 News Now. “He did show me that he had ammunition and then he put it back in the gun so I don’t know for sure if it was loaded but I knew he did have ammo for the gun.”

Metro Police did not confirm details of the incident, and said problems with the juvenile age pose dilemmas in information being released.

Enciso also said he wasn’t sure if the incident was part of a joke or not. He added that his classmate “showed several people” the gun in secret throughout the school day the day before.

According to Enciso, the school was put on a soft lockdown after he told a teacher.

“That’s when I finally built up the courage to actually say something because at first, I was really scared because I didn’t know what he was capable of,” said Enciso. “If he’s joking or not, what if it went wrong, and what if he shot me and I end up dying or I end up seriously injured?”

His mother, Stephanie Johnson, said she heard the news through a message sent to parents from the school but was unaware her son was in the potential path of fire.

“They never told me the gun was pointed at him at all. They never told me that,” Johnson told 8 News Now.

When she arrived at the campus, Johnson said she saw her son “shaken up” while “boatloads of police officers” surrounded him.

8 News Now took those concerns to Principal Janelle Veith, who did not confirm details of the incident, but instead, released a statement which is provided below.

“We are committed to the safety of every student and take matters like this very seriously. We are unable to provide details to the public about the incident as the school continues to cooperate with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department in their investigation.” Janelle Veith, Quest Prepatory Academy principal

In the meantime, Johnson pulled her son out of school while she said he emotionally recovers at home for the next week.

She also said the plan is to finish out the school year at the charter school he’s attended for years already.

While the school said student safety is its number one priority, Johnson said she doesn’t buy it and pleads for security upgrades for the sake of her and her other children.

“I would like for the kids to have their bags checked (when entering campus) because if that would’ve happened that would’ve prevented him from having the gun and putting it to my son’s stomach,” she added.

Editor’s note: Police could not confirm the details of what happened regarding the teen accused in the incident to 8 News Now.

