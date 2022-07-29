LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jonathan Martinez Garcia has been found competent following an independent mental health evaluation that was requested by his defense attorney. This is the second evaluation that Garcia underwent, the first being in May, after which his attorney requested a second.

Garcia was accused of attacking a teacher at Eldorado High School after he went to her classroom to discuss grades.

According to the arrest report, Garcia choked the teacher with what the police believe was a computer cord before he knocked her unconscious and beat her. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Both doctors that evaluated Garcia found that he met the criteria to be considered competent, according to District Judge Bita Yeager.

The 16-year-old was processed as an adult due to the nature of his charges and his case will be transferred back to the Las Vegas Justice Court. He is scheduled to appear again on Wednesday.

Garcia faces 15 felony charges, including charges of attempted murder, sexual assault, and kidnapping.