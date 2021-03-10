Las Vegas student 1 of 3 Nevadans accepted into Princeton this year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ivy League schools are some of the most competitive colleges in the nation. Last year, Princeton University accepted less than six percent of its applicants.

8 News Now spoke to a Las Vegas student, who just got into the prestigious university and shares his advice for those who want to do the same.

Tyler Vu started coding in middle school.

By freshman year of high school, he had already completed the highest course available — AP computer science.

“I remember starting off making small little games for my friends,” Vu said. “It was an escape from reality at times, but it was also something where I could create whatever my mind desires.”

Wanting more accelerated courses, he attended CSN High School, where he could work on his high school diploma and an associate’s degree.

“I always try to take challenging courses but I didn’t overwhelm myself with courses that I felt were unnecessary,”” Vu said.

When applying to other colleges, he used “Quest Bridge,” which connects high-achieving students from lower incomes with some of the top colleges in the nation — such as Princeton University.

This admissions map shows only three students out of the entire state of Nevada were accepted to Princeton last year. Tyler Vu will be joining them — on a full-ride scholarship.

“It allows me to have that opportunity, and kind of be on that same playing field no matter where I come from,” Vu said. “My dad was really proud of me, which I think, which was really one of the best parts.”

Vu hopes to create a start-up with other students after he graduates, then come back to Las Vegas to give back to the community.

His advice for students is to take specialized classes and stay driven, even if not getting top grades.

“I didn’t get straight A’s throughout high school, honestly,” Vu said. “It was the fact that I was taking rigorous courses and still challenging myself no matter what. I think that’s something that made me really stand out.”

High school juniors interested in the Quest Bridge scholarship opportunities can still apply. The deadline for applications is Wednesday, March 24th.