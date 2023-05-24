LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – May is Stroke Awareness Month and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention every 40 seconds someone in the United States has a stroke.

Richard Aguila never thought it would happen to him, but it did shortly after he turned 51. It was December of 2022, and he had a stroke. The blood to his brain was blocked due to a blood clot.

“The whole left side of my body just became numb,” explained Aguila. He knew what it was because his wife is a nurse. She rushed him to the hospital.

While he was being treated with medication to fight blood clots, he also kept moving his arm and leg on his left side.

It’s been nearly six months since his stroke, and he wants people to be aware that it can happen to them. “It was the scariest thing in the world you don’t think it is ever going to happen to you and that it always happens to other people. But when it happens to you…you don’t wish this on your worst enemy,” he said.

If you experience these symptoms, you could be having a stroke and you should go to the hospital right away. The quicker you get to the hospital when experiencing a stroke the less likely you are to have lasting effects from it.

Stroke Symptoms

Numbness in the face or arms

Trouble speaking and/or seeing

Headaches (Richard experience them on and off a few days beforehand)

Dizziness and trouble with your balance

