LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It was an unforgettable weekend for one lucky guest on the Las Vegas Strip after they won $1M within 48 hours while playing video poker.

The happy occasion took place at Caesars Palace where the resort reported the guest hit not one but three jackpots.

The first jackpot rang in at $400,000, the second jackpot came in at $200,000, and the third was $400,000. In the end, the lucky visitor’s winnings totaled $1M, the resort stated in a tweet on Monday.

No other details were released regarding the visitor’s winnings.