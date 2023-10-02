LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A timeline of the road work, track lighting, and temporary bridge installations along what will be the Las Vegas Strip Circuit in the upcoming Formula 1 race has been released.

The release stated that the schedule is subject to change.

Koval Lane Track Paving

There will be alternating lane closures on Koval Lane between East Rochelle Avenue and Westchester Drive from 1 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily beginning Monday, Oct. 2 through Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Koval Lane will be closed to southbound traffic between East Rochelle Avenue and Westchester Drive on Thursday, Oct. 5 from 1 a.m. to 5 p.m. Northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane.

There will be a full closure at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Spring Mountain Road and Las Vegas Boulevard Track Paving

There will be rolling lane closures at the intersection of Spring Mountain Road and Las Vegas Boulevard for track paving.

The intersection of Spring Mountain Road and Las Vegas Boulevard will have lane reductions from midnight until 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4. Northbound and southbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard will be reduced to one lane on the east side of the road.

Bellagio Grandstand Construction-Related Lane Closures

Due to the construction project by MGM Resorts International for the Bellagio Fountain Club and Grandstands, there will be a two-lane closure on Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Flamingo Road and Bellagio Drive. The sidewalk in front of Bellagio will be closed.

The lane and sidewalk closures will be 24/7 through the event.

Track Lighting Installation Along Las Vegas Boulevard and Sands Avenue

There will be overnight rolling lane closures on southbound Las Vegas Boulevard and Sands Avenue eastbound for the installation of track lighting.

The rolling lane closures and reductions will affect Sands Avenue eastbound between Koval Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily starting on Sunday, Oct. 1 through Friday, Oct. 6.

Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Bellagio and Harmon Avenue will experience rolling lane closures and lane reductions from midnight until 9:00 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6.

Temporary Bridge Installation

The intersection of East Harmon Avenue and Audrie Street will be closed from 9 p.m. until 8 a.m. daily through Friday, October 6 at 8 a.m. for the installation of the temporary vehicular bridge.