LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Less than three hours before the strike deadline, the Culinary union reached a tentative agreement for a new five-year contract with Wynn Resorts early Friday morning.

According to the Culinary union, the agreement was reached at 2 a.m. and covers 5,000 hospitality employees at Wynn and Encore. The union calls the contract groundbreaking because it includes the largest wage increases ever negotiated in the union’s 88-year history. It also includes workload reductions and safety protections for workers.

“We strongly believe that only the most talented and empowered employees, working in an environment in which they feel valued and well compensated, can deliver our signature Wynn and Encore guest experiences,” said Michael Weaver, spokesperson for Wynn Las Vegas.

Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International reached tentative contract deals in the past few days. The union had set a strike deadline of 5 a.m. Friday morning.

Details of the contract agreements have not been released. The next step will be for unionized workers at those resort properties to vote on ratifying the contracts.