LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of stabbing eight people on the Las Vegas Strip last week is expected in court this morning.

Yoni Barrios, 32, is faces two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder.

Two people were killed in the attack which occurred on Friday on the sidewalk outside the Wynn resort. According to police, the attack was unprovoked.

Barrios is currently being held without bail.