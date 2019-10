LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A year ago, marquees on the Las Vegas Strip were dimmed to honor the victims of the 1 October shooting. This year, resorts are using their signs to post messages of support.

#VegasStronger is the theme of the day in bright lights.

Conversations about “going dark” again this year were circulating, but in the end, resorts rotated the #VegasStronger message through their displays.