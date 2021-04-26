Las Vegas Strip shooting suspect facing murder charge misses court date

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man charged in a shooting death early Sunday on the Las Vegas Strip missed a Monday court appearance

Malik Frost, 25, is charged with one count of open murder with a deadly weapon and two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

Court records show that Frost was not transported to his court hearing because he was disruptive. He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail. His next court hearing is set for Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

Police said Sunday a suspect fired one shot from a handgun during an altercation in front of the Hawaiian Marketplace on the Las Vegas Strip at about 3 a.m. Sunday. The man who was shot died at the scene.

The suspect was later identified as Frost.

The suspect ran from the scene, and two people chased him. One picked up an object — believed to be a rock according to Metro Lt. Ray Spencer — and threw it, hitting the suspect in the head.

In response, the suspect fired three more shots, hitting the person who threw the object in the leg once. That person was taken to the hospital, but reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries.

Another person was hit by a bullet that ricocheted.

Frost was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for injuries sustained from the object hitting him in his head.