LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Two people working in the Las Vegas tourism industry were honored for their hard work and the smiles they have brought to those they serve daily.

During its board of directors meeting, the Las Vegas Convention and Vistors Authority honored the final 2023 Hospitality Heroes award recipients.

James “Brewster” Thompson, a security officer for Park MGM was selected for the honor after receiving reviews from multiple guests detailing their positive interactions with him.

Thompson was described as consistently going above and beyond, keeping guests safe while going the extra mile to create memories long after check-out.

Hospitality Hero Park MGM security guard James Brewster Thompson checks the IDs of young customers Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Sam Morris, LVCVA Archive)

Brittany Tullis, a flight attendant for Southwest Airlines, was also honored after keeping passengers calm and safe during an emergency landing. She also assisted the security team at Harry Reid International Airport with a wounded passenger. Brittany’s managers said these were just two examples of Brittany’s kind heart and willingness to spring into action when duty calls.

Hospitality Hero award recipient Southwest Airlines flight attendant Brittany Tullis greets embarking passengers at Harry Reid International Airport on November 2, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Sam Morris, LVCVA Archive)

The Hospitality Heroes recognition program honors the best of the best in our local tourism industry, celebrating the remarkable hospitality workers who help keep Las Vegas the number one tourist destination.

Hospitality Hero award recipient Brewster Thompson poses with, from left, LVCVA CEO and President Steve Hill, LVCVA Board of Directors Vice Chairman Anton Nikodemus, and LVCVA Board of Directors Chairman Jim Gibson, right, during the monthly meeting of the LVCVA Board of Directors Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Sam Morris, LVCVA Archive)

Hospitality Hero award recipient Brittany Tullis poses with LVCVA CEO and President Steve Hill, left, and LVCVA Board of Directors Chairman Jim Gibson during the monthly meeting of the LVCVA Board of Directors Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Sam Morris, LVCVA Archive)

Winners receive a two-night staycation at the local resort of their choice, plus a food and beverage credit.

Nominations for the 2024 Hospitality Heroes program will begin being accepted in January.