LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County says roadwork in front of Resorts World will ease up around the hotel’s opening celebration on June 24 through the Fourth of July weekend.

During that time, the southbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard will have no lane closures in front of Resorts World.

There will be at least two lanes open for northbound traffic.

All bets are off during overnight hours, when construction will continue, shutting down some traffic lanes, according to the county.