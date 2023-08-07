Beyoncé-inspired menu available at House of Blues Restaurant and Bar.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Las Vegas restaurants are celebrating Beyoncé and BLACKPINK’s upcoming concerts with special artist-inspired menus coinciding with the concert weekends.

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar and Foundation Room inside Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino have announced special food and drink specials inspired by Beyoncé and BLACKPINK.

According to a release, the food items and specialty drinks will be available over the weekends that each artist is performing at Allegiant Stadium.

A BLACKPINK menu will be available at Foundation Room from Wednesday, Aug. 16 to Sunday, Aug. 20.

The menu will include the following items:

Korean BBQ Octopus : A culinary tribute to BLACKPINK’s Korean roots, this dish features Korean BBQ octopus served with a side of spicy slaw.

: A culinary tribute to BLACKPINK’s Korean roots, this dish features Korean BBQ octopus served with a side of spicy slaw. Beef Tartare : This beef tartare dish showcases a delightful blend of white soy, black garlic, sesame and Asian pear, accompanied by crispy lotus chips.

: This beef tartare dish showcases a delightful blend of white soy, black garlic, sesame and Asian pear, accompanied by crispy lotus chips. Gochujang Short Ribs : A true celebration of Korean cuisine, the Gochujang Short Ribs take center stage with their rich and savory flavors, paired perfectly with kimchi fried rice.

: A true celebration of Korean cuisine, the Gochujang Short Ribs take center stage with their rich and savory flavors, paired perfectly with kimchi fried rice. Boba Cocktail: No BLACKPINK-inspired menu would be complete without a show-stopping cocktail! The Boba Cocktail is a delightful blend of Thai tea, brown sugar boba, vanilla vodka and amaretto.

BLACKPINK is scheduled to be performing at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 18. Tickets are still available on the band’s website.

Beyoncé-inspired cocktails will be available at House of Blues Restaurant and Bar from Friday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 27.

The menu will include the following cocktails:

Lemonade: Indulge in the essence of Beyoncé’s hit album with this vibrant and refreshing concoction. The “Lemonade” combines New Amsterdam vodka, blue curacao, grenadine and lemonade, creating a symphony of flavors that dance on your taste buds.

Indulge in the essence of Beyoncé’s hit album with this vibrant and refreshing concoction. The “Lemonade” combines New Amsterdam vodka, blue curacao, grenadine and lemonade, creating a symphony of flavors that dance on your taste buds. Hot Sauce in My Bag: For those who crave a little heat and a lot of attitude, the “Hot Sauce in My Bag” cocktail is sure to satisfy your adventurous spirit. Inspired by Beyoncé’s famous line, this bold mix features Teremana Blanco tequila, Bitterman Hellfire bitters, triple sec and sweet & sour.

For those who crave a little heat and a lot of attitude, the “Hot Sauce in My Bag” cocktail is sure to satisfy your adventurous spirit. Inspired by Beyoncé’s famous line, this bold mix features Teremana Blanco tequila, Bitterman Hellfire bitters, triple sec and sweet & sour. Break My Soul: Beyoncé’s powerful presence is brought to life with the “Break My Soul” cocktail. Crafted with Deep Eddy vodka, coconut puree, pineapple, and grenadine, this tropical-infused beverage captures the spirit of Queen Bey’s soul-stirring music and energetic performances.

Beyoncé is scheduled to be performing at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 26 and 27.

House of Blues Restaurant and Bar is open daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. Reservations are not required.

Foundation Room is open daily at 5 p.m. The dining room is open Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. For reservations, call 702-632-7631 or email reservations@foundationroomlv.com