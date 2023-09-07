Guest turns $7 bet into $2 million on Labor Day (The Venetian)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A guest at a Las Vegas Strip resort turned a $7 bet into more than $2 million on Labor Day.

The guest was playing Buffalo Diamond Extreme at The Venetian on Monday when the grand jackpot hit in the bonus round, triggering a payout of $2,158,526, according to The Venetian.

In addition to the jackpot, two other Venetian guests hit the major tier of the resort’s Millionaire Progressive.

On Aug. 6, a guest was dealt a heart royal flush while playing Mississippi Stud when they made a side bet and won $259,589.



On July 30, a guest was dealt a club royal flush while playing Texas Hold’em when he made a $5 side bet and won $269,611. (The Venetian)

On July 30, a guest was dealt a club royal flush while playing Texas Hold’em when he made a $5 side bet and won $269,611.