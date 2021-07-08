Las Vegas Strip repaving starts Monday on section in front of Mandalay Bay

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Work will begin early Monday, July 12, on repaving Las Vegas Boulevard between Mandalay Bay Road and Russell Road.

Traffic will be limited to one lane on southbound Las Vegas Boulevard between Mandalay Bay Road and Russell Road from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday for the next six weeks.

The project is the second of seven phases of work along Las Vegas Boulevard between Sahara Avenue and the 215 Beltway. Each phase includes water line replacement, new pavement, intersection modifications to improve pedestrian crossings, upgrades to traffic signal and street lighting systems with Smart poles and enhanced median landscaping with LED lighting.

The work on phase 2 will require a series of lane closures and lane shifts until fall 2022.

The work zone is expected to be south of Russell Road by late August, at which time the construction hours and lane closures will be from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday mornings.

The project will be done in sections, typically less than half-a-mile long. Traffic will frequently be limited to one lane during the overnight and early morning construction hours. During the daytime non-construction hours, traffic in the construction areas will often be limited to two lanes.

TAB Contractors is the contractor for this second phase of the project.

Work on the first phase of the project — between Spring Mountain Road and Sahara Avenue — is nearing completion, but will continue until November in and around the intersection of Spring Mountain Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, and on nearby Sands Avenue.