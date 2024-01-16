LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts looks to fill several hundred lifeguard positions at its Las Vegas Strip properties for the upcoming summer.

According to a release, MGM Resorts wants to hire “engaging and energetic” employees for pool lifeguard positions. The company will hold an in-person hiring event on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The hiring event will be held at the MGM Resorts Career Center at 840 Grier Drive. Job interviews will be conducted at the event and, the release said, in some cases, jobs will be offered on the spot.

The release stated many of the jobs will begin in February and run through early November.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old. According to the release, interested candidates can submit applications in advance online.

MGM Resorts owns the following properties on the Las Vegas Strip: