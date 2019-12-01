Las Vegas Strip project to impact traffic this week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lane closures on Las Vegas Boulevard will significantly impact traffic overnight on the north end of the Strip beginning Monday, Dec. 2. Clark County is working on a project to repave, replace a main water line and upgrade traffic signals in the area.

Construction is scheduled from 12:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. weekdays, starting Monday morning and running through Dec. 20. There will be lane closures and lane shifts along Las Vegas Boulevard between Fashion Show Drive and Spring Mountain Road.

During construction, there will be at least one lane open in each direction on the east side of the road.

Information about the project and related traffic impacts is available here. Residents may also go to the website to sign up to receive email updates.