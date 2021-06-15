Las Vegas Strip patrols to include more officers on bikes, Metro says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More officers will be using bikes to patrol the Las Vegas Strip, according to a tweet from Metro Capt. Dori Koren.

Koren said the Convention Center Area Command would be putting more officers on patrol using bikes after the completion of another certification class.

“This resource helps us keep the Las Vegas Boulevard safe from crime,” Koren notes.

Metro mentions bike patrols on a website page devoted to information about tourist safety.

The Convention Center Area Command covers the Las Vegas Strip and the area around the Las Vegas Convention Center.