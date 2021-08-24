Las Vegas Strip area multi-year construction project impacts drivers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Frustration among drivers continued again this week at Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, as the multi-year construction project is bettering our roadways but causing major delays in the process.

Las Vegas drivers expressed their concerns to 8 News Now:

“It takes me forever to get home on a 25-minute drive,” shared Dailin Ochoa. “It takes me 30 to 40 minutes!”

“I think it’s good to fix everything and get it into top-notch, but they have to plan better for everybody,” said Bernardo Flores.

There are 24-hour lane closures as construction crews work in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue through Wednesday night at 6 pm.

Traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction in the block south of Sahara Avenue.

The main entrance to the Sahara hotel was temporarily closed but has since reopened.

Drivers like Alicia Risko know the construction work is for the best, but just when she thinks she’s found a way around it, think again!

“Two nights in a row now, I thought I had gotten over enough to get in the right lane to get through, and yet I still found myself having to work my way through traffic,” Alicia Risko told 8 News Now.

The lane restrictions are for the replacement of the asphalt pavement and striping on the northbound side of Las Vegas Boulevard.

The next phase of construction is currently underway on Las Vegas Blvd. between Mandalay Bay and the 215 as well as a portion on Spring Mountain Road and Sands from Koval Lane to Mel Torme Way.

There are some alternate routes for drivers to take to avoid getting stuck.

Take Sammy Davis Junior Drive to either Circus Circus Drive, Resorts World, or Genting Boulevard.

Use Paradise Road and Desert Inn, also traffic apps can tell you which roads to take.