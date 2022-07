LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A strip mall has been demolished months after a fire destroyed several businesses.

It happened back in November at Paradise and Flamingo when more than 50 Clark County firefighters battled the two-alarm fire.

At least eight businesses were housed in the strip mall.

The fire is believed to have started in the attic of one of the businesses, according to fire crews at the time of the incident. There is still no word on what caused the fire.