Las Vegas Strip entertainers promote #MASKUP4NV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas entertainers are applauding the governor’s new directive requiring face coverings in public and some of them showed it Thursday by putting on a show on the Las Vegas Strip encouraging visitors to follow the rules.

A fashion show runway took over the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign. It’s part of a new campaign using #maskup4nv.

“Now with the mandate in place, there’s going to be a percentage of the population that is not comfortable. I think if our entertainers who have always brought happiness, joy to people’s lives can help express that masks can be sexy, they can be fun, they can have personality, I think it will help comfort some folks,” said Greg Chase, founder & CEO, Experience Strategy Associates.

Strip performers are leading the crusade for face coverings. Many of them have been pushed off Vegas show stages by the pandemic.

“We’ve been out work for four months now. It’s frightening. It’s frightening. We just want to go back and entertain the world and there is no date in sight,” said Edie, emcee, Zumanity by Cirque du Soleil.

As the Strip slowly reopens, performers say there’s no other way but to remain confident that the entertainment capital of the world will rebound.

“This is important to be optimistic because we are sure that soon we will be back soon and we really feel that the crowd are so hungry to watch all the shows in Las Vegas and we are ready for that,” said Romeo & Luigi, Extravaganza at Bally’s.

The campaign was already planned before Gov. Sisolak announced plans for his new directive.