Las Vegas Strip casinos struggle to regain gaming win revenue

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada gaming properties continue to struggle to make gaming win revenue following the March closure of casinos for the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Nevada’s gaming win for Nevada was down 17.8% for the month of November and down 21.6% for the year, when compared to 2019.

Clark County saw a 20.6% decrease with $639.8 million in revenue. However the Las Vegas Strip took the biggest monthly hit with a $349.8 million gaming win which was a 32.5% decrease when compared to November 2019.

Downtown Las Vegas gaming properties experienced a 1.7% increase in gaming wins in November as compared to the previous year but was still down for the year by 17.4%.

Gaming establishments reported a statewide gaming win of $771 million in November 2020 compared to $937.5 million one year earlier. A state directive closed casinos in Mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic and they were not allowed to reopen until June 4.

STATE GAMING WINS: Comparing 2020 to 2019

March 2020 – gaming win down 39.6% (Gaming properties closed on March 17)

– gaming win down 39.6% (Gaming properties closed on March 17) April 2020 – gaming win down 99.6% (First full month of closures)

– gaming win down 99.6% (First full month of closures) May 2020 – gaming win down 99.4% (Second full month of closures)

– gaming win down 99.4% (Second full month of closures) June 2020 – gaming win down 45.5% (Gaming properties were allowed to reopen on June 4)

– gaming win down 45.5% (Gaming properties were allowed to reopen on June 4) July 2020 – gaming win down 26.1% (July was the first full month of operation)

– gaming win down 26.1% (July was the first full month of operation) August 2020 – gaming win down 22% (August was second full month of operation)

– gaming win down 22% (August was second full month of operation) September 2020 — gaming win down 22.4% (September was the third full month of operation)

— gaming win down 22.4% (September was the third full month of operation) October 2020 — gaming win down 19.5% (October was the fourth full month of operation)

— gaming win down 19.5% (October was the fourth full month of operation) November 2020 — gaming win down 18% (November was the fifth full month of operation)

In addition, the November gaming tax collected for the state was nearly $50 million for the new fiscal year, up 16% from the previous year.