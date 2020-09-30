Las Vegas Strip casino reopens Wednesday as non-smoking property

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After being closed for months due to the pandemic, Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas reopen Wednesday and will be smoke-free.

“Las Vegas visitors love the optionality The Strip represents, whether it be in hotels, shows, nightlife or restaurants. We believe the choice of a smoke-free casino will be very attractive to a segment of our visitor base,” said Anton Nikodemus, President of MGM Resorts’ Las Vegas Portfolio.

They are the last of the MGM Resorts International properties to reopen following the coronavirus closures in mid-March.

(Photo credit: MGM Resorts International)

Smoking will not be allowed anywhere including the casino, hotel, pools and restaurant areas.

“The opening of Park MGM and NoMad represents a significant milestone as we continue down the path of Las Vegas’ recovery. Returning employees to work and building on the experiences available to our guests throughout the city are important steps. We’re incredibly thankful to the team members who have worked tirelessly to bring this moment to fruition in the wake of incredible challenges.” Anton Nikodemus, President of MGM Resorts’ Las Vegas Portfolio

Park MGM will be the only gaming property on the Las Vegas Strip to be smoke-free. In 1991, Silver City Casino went smoke-free for three years before allowing smoking again.