Las Vegas Strip businesses take steps toward social distancing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) ­— One step many are taking to slow the spread of COVID-19 is social distancing. It’s one of the CDC’s main recommendations, as large gatherings are canceled and some people are even working from home.

The CDC says to avoid hand shaking and similar physical actions. In Vegas, a lot of Strip hotels and other businesses are taking preventative measures, postponing or canceling large events, along with closing day and night clubs.

On Friday night, there were a lot of people at the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign, but that’s in part because a lot of the other tourist hot spots are shutting down. One man there, visiting from Atlanta, told 8 News Now how he plans to stay healthy.

“Try to stay safe and try to stay positive. That’s the mentality of everything,” tourist Shaun Greenfield told 8 News Now. “I think if you think you’re going to catch it. If you work out or anything make sure you’re clean, make sure you wash your hands as much as possible.”

Greenfield says things were fairly quiet on The Strip, but from what he saw, bars and restaurants were still crowded.

AMC theaters also announced its limiting theater capacity to 50%, again citing social distancing. We have two AMC locations here in the valley.