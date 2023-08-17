LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Hurricane Hilary rages toward the west coast of the United States Thursday, Las Vegas braces for rainfall, thunderstorms, and possible flooding over the weekend and headed into next week.

On Thursday, National Weather Service officials said Hilary could significantly impact the Baja California Peninsula, with heavy rainfall expected in southern California and the Southwest on Saturday.

Monsoonal moisture is possible in the Las Vegas area with thunderstorms possible starting Thursday, although with a high of 104 degrees predicted for Friday, a temperature tumble is not expected until the weekend.

Cooler Temps

Heavy cloud cover and rain over the weekend will bring notably cooler temperatures as the tropical storm causes highs to plunge into the 70s by Saturday.

“We will be flirting with records for the coolest high, which is 78 degrees set in 1957,” said 8newsnow.com forecaster Sherry Swensk, adding that heavy cloud cover will likely precipitate the dramatic temperature plunge.

Forecasters predict plenty of moisture in the desert, reaching up to Reno, with up to three inches of precipitation expected in southern Nevada. Swensk said the mountainous regions of southern Nevada can expect the highest rain totals.

Flash Floods

Swensk said the highest rain totals and flash flooding is possible in the mountains, with foothill communities expecting an impact from stormwater runoff.

“Washes and low-lying areas of the valley could also see flooding with continuous rain and saturated soils,” said Swensk.

The scattered showers and thunderstorms could continue into next week, with most activity expected in the afternoon by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay up to date with Hurricane Hilary and its effects on the Las Vegas valley on the 8newsnow.com weather page with updates from 8 News Now forecasters as the storm comes through southern Nevada.