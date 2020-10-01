Las Vegas startup NowCrowd launches crowd-avoidance app to help users follow gathering capacity restrictions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NowCrowd app provides users with real-time information on crowd sizes at local businesses. It has launched exclusively in Las Vegas.

The app is designed to allow users to make an informed decision on where to go and when due to COVID-19 crowd capacity restrictions.

The app offers foot traffic insights at local grocery stores, pharmacies, major retailers, urgent cares, restaurants, and tourist attractions, permitting users to properly social distance and determine the safest times to go out, says their press release announcement.

“With social distancing becoming an essential part of our daily lives, we knew creating a tool that helped users safely and efficiently navigate through their everyday routines while avoiding crowds was necessary,” said NowCrowd co-founder Tyler Robertson.

“Not only does NowCrowd allow Las Vegans to feel secure while leaving the house, but it’s ideal for tourists as they can use the app to visit their favorite restaurants and attractions at the ideal time,” adds Robertson.

The goal of the app is to safely navigate users through their daily routines from start to finish by showing which locations are the most or least crowded, suggesting the most efficient navigation route to the location, providing approximate wait times, and navigating the user back home again.

When determining when and where to go, users have the ability to search for places in map view that are considered to be “not crowded” as well as find information on business’ most and least crowded times of day or week.

NowCrowd is also able to streamline a user’s experience when visiting a business by sourcing data in real-time via user-generated updates and content, according to the app founders.

The information on the app is produced by consumers through “check-ins”, the reporting of crowd levels based on “crowded”, “somewhat crowded” and “not crowded” as well as the posting of photos and videos that are live on the app for two hours.

Users can post photo and video “stories” of crowd and line sizes to their designated location so others can view the “stories” before visiting, allowing them to have real-time insight into how crowded the business is.

In addition to locals, tourists visiting the city also download NowCrowd to utilize the app in order to plan a socially-distanced vacation.

Travelers are able to determine wait times and crowd levels at restaurants along The Strip and throughout the valley as well as tourist attractions including the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign, High Roller at The Linq, Freemont Street Experience, Gondola Rides at The Venetian, Fountains of Bellagio and more.

NowCrowd is available for download for free on all IOS and Android devices. For more information visit NowCrowd.app.