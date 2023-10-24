LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Workers of a Las Vegas Starbucks won union representation in a vote of 16-3 on Monday, Oct. 23, marking it the fourth Las Vegas store to unionize.

The employees of the Starbucks located at Casino Center and Clark Avenue are joining a nationwide movement of over 9,000 baristas organizing for better working conditions, fair wages, and consistent schedules.

The workers at the location sent a letter to Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan in September to announce the formation of their union.

Starbucks Workers United is the union drive that has overtaken the labor movement. Since December 2021, over 360 Starbucks stores in 41 states and the District of Columbia have successfully unionized.

Workers at three other Starbucks locations in the Las Vegas-area have already unionized.