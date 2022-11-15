LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starbucks workers in Las Vegas could be a step closer to unionizing.
Workers at a Starbucks location near Oakey and Rainbow boulevards filed a petition Tuesday with the National Labor Relations Board to unionize with Starbucks Workers United, joining other company locations in a nationwide unionizing movement.
In a letter to Starbucks Interim CEO Howard Shultz, workers announced their organizing campaign and explained that it is a result of the company failing to listen to their concerns, adding that “no changes have been made to create a safe work environment,” according to a news release.
“Starbucks has launched a ruthless union-busting campaign that includes firing over 100 union leaders across the country and shuttering union stores,” the release from SWU said.
The petition was filed roughly a month after Starbucks announced it was closing about two dozen locations, primarily on the West Coast, saying safety concerns have made “providing a safe and welcoming and kind environment” challenging.
“It feels freeing that we don’t have to hide anymore now that we’ve finally filed,” a barista at the Oakey and Rainbow location said. “Now we can become true partners and build a better third place with the Company and our employers.”
Starbucks provided 8 News Now with the following statement:
At Starbucks, we respect our partners’ right to organize but believe that working directly, side-by-side, without a third-party, is the best way to continue to elevate the partner experience at Starbucks.
That said, where partners choose to be represented by a union, we respect that choice. We are committed to bargaining in good faith, and hope the union does the same.
We will continue to make decisions grounded by our Mission and Values and aligned with labor and employment laws.Spokesperson for Starbucks