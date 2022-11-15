LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starbucks workers in Las Vegas could be a step closer to unionizing.

Workers at a Starbucks location near Oakey and Rainbow boulevards filed a petition Tuesday with the National Labor Relations Board to unionize with Starbucks Workers United, joining other company locations in a nationwide unionizing movement.

In a letter to Starbucks Interim CEO Howard Shultz, workers announced their organizing campaign and explained that it is a result of the company failing to listen to their concerns, adding that “no changes have been made to create a safe work environment,” according to a news release.

“Starbucks has launched a ruthless union-busting campaign that includes firing over 100 union leaders across the country and shuttering union stores,” the release from SWU said.

The petition was filed roughly a month after Starbucks announced it was closing about two dozen locations, primarily on the West Coast, saying safety concerns have made “providing a safe and welcoming and kind environment” challenging.

“It feels freeing that we don’t have to hide anymore now that we’ve finally filed,” a barista at the Oakey and Rainbow location said. “Now we can become true partners and build a better third place with the Company and our employers.”

Starbucks provided 8 News Now with the following statement: