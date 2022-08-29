LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The colorful celebration of family, life, and Latin culture is headed to Las Vegas in November.

As part of the planning process for the annual Spring Preserve Dia de Muertos, which will kick off from November 4 – 6, those interested in setting up an altar and participating in the free contest can now submit their applications for the altar contest.

Dia de Muertos at Springs Preserve (KLAS)

Altars created by residents, community groups, and artists to honor deceased relatives are always a highlight of the celebration.

Photographs, candles, incense, displays of favorite foods and belongings, and poems decorate the altars and lighten the mood.

Music and dance are also often prominent features of many altars.

The deadline to submit altar applications is Sunday, Sept. 18. Please note that participation in the contest is optional as altars can be set up independently of the contest.

Altars entered into the contest will be judged in three categories: Traditional, Artistic, and Non-Profit. This year, more than $4,500 in cash prizes will be presented.

Dia de Muertos 2022 at Springs Preserve