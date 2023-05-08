LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas south valley resort is set to welcome back the rodeo on Friday.

The South Point Arena and Equestrian Center will team up with the West Coast Regional Finals Rodeo in a matter of days.

The event will be hosted by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) rodeo team and hall of fame coach Rick Griffith.

The rodeo begins on Friday, May 12, and continues through Saturday, May 13.

“We are excited to host the West’s elite collegiate athletes at South Point’s state-of-the-art equestrian center,” stated Ric Griffith, coach of the UNLV rodeo team. “Witnessing these athletes’ determination and talent is truly astonishing. Bring the family out to see the rodeo live in your backyard.”

The rodeo will feature the top collegiate athletes from the West Coast region, including Feather River College, California State University-Fresno, West Hills College, Cal Poly State University-San Luis Obispo, Cuesta College, and UNLV.

Tickets can be purchased separately for each night for $15 or both Friday and Saturday events for $25 and can be purchased online. Children three years of age and under can receive free admission to the rodeo.

The South Point is located at 9777 Las Vegas Boulevard South, near Silverado Ranch Boulevard.